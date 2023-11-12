Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 163.9 %

SBNY stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $157.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.