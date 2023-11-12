Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Silgan accounts for approximately 0.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,562,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,516,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,352,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,325,000 after buying an additional 88,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 336,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Several analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,052 shares of company stock worth $594,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

