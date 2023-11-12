Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,745 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.81. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.