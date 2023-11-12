Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on December 15th

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3629 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

