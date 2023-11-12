Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.05.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

