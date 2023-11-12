SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKGR. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $1,961,000. Finally, Kim LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SKGR stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. SK Growth Opportunities has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

