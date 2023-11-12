Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.