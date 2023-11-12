Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 1,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 96,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Snail Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Snail had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Snail, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned about 0.13% of Snail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

