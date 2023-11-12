SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.13

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.13 and traded as high as C$41.00. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$40.44, with a volume of 449,996 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.