Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

About Soligenix

Soligenix last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.32. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 3,826.28% and a negative net margin of 943.00%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

