Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 445.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after buying an additional 517,755 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

