Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,684 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

