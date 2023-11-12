Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) PT Lowered to $0.40 at Piper Sandler

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $0.40 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonendo from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonendo from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Sonendo Stock Performance

SONX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 137.14%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sonendo will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonendo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sonendo by 210.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

