Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 10,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,906. The firm has a market cap of $478.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

