S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $232,038. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

SPGI traded up $6.29 on Friday, reaching $393.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,720. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

View Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.