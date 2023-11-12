SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1,778.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JNK stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.04. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

