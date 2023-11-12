SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.01. 3,268,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,305. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

