SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Decreased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.