SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

