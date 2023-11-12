SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is 1ST Source Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,844 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 7.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $110,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 552,113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,310,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $114.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

