Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.68.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

