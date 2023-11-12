SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of SPS Commerce worth $26,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 456.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.66 and a twelve month high of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPS Commerce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,175. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.