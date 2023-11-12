SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 10,725 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.4% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

