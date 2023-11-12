Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Financial Survey

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Starbox Group and Clear Channel Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group $7.19 million 2.38 $3.60 million N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $2.48 billion 0.26 -$96.60 million ($0.49) -2.69

This table compares Starbox Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Starbox Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Starbox Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Starbox Group has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor -9.80% N/A -1.87%

Summary

Starbox Group beats Clear Channel Outdoor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays. It also sells street furniture equipment; provides cleaning and maintenance services; and operates public bike programs, a public bicycle rental program that offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

