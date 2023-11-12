Stephens Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $9.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

