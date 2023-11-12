STERIS (NYSE:STE) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $265.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.60.

STE stock opened at $199.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.4% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in STERIS by 11.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

