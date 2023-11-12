Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 370,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

SBT stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.86 million, a P/E ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,951,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 163,095 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $9,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 154,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

