Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $90.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,103.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,564.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,582. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 360,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 24.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 250,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 503,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.