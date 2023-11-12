StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth $141,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.