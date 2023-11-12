StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 2.2 %
Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ekso Bionics
In other Ekso Bionics news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
