StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 2.2 %

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ekso Bionics

In other Ekso Bionics news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

