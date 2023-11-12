StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.16.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
