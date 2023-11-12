StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.