StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %

GLMD opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636,216.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

