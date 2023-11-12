StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $300.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.80. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 112.35%.
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
