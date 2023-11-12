StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $300.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.80. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.06%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 112.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

About Green Plains Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Featured Stories

