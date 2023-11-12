StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 135.49% and a negative net margin of 53.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

