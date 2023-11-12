StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 135.49% and a negative net margin of 53.32%.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.