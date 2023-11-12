StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

