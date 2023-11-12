StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

