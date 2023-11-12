StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

