StockNews.com Downgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.16.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth $503,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.