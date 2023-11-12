StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

