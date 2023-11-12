StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Milestone Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.