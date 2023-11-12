StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
