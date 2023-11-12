StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

