StockNews.com Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Forestar Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,460,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

