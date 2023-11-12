StockNews.com Lowers Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

