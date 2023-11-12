StockNews.com Lowers LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes stock opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.80. LGI Homes has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

