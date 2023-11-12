StockNews.com Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

SHO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 5.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.