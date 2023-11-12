Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.62. 1,468,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,513. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $216.55 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

