Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $297.00 at UBS Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $289.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.90. Stryker has a twelve month low of $216.55 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

