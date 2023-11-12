STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $216.59

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 216.59 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.63). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.63), with a volume of 28,994 shares.

The company has a market cap of £197.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,325.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

