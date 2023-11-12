Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.36

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as low as $17.65. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sturgis Bancorp
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.