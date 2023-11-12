Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.36

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as low as $17.65. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.