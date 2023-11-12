Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,398,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,004,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 75,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 351.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 70,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

